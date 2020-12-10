The Council of Governors on Thursday released a statement urging health workers to relent in their push for the full payment of their salary arrears.

CoG Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya explained that delays in disbursing county funds were to blame for the delays in paying full salaries to the health workers and county workers.

"We urge all the healthcare workers to understand the prevailing circumstances that we are facing globally nationally and at the County level and lend their support in this global unprecedented war that we have never faced before," the statement read in part.

The Governors stated: "Notably there are undue delays in disbursement of funds to County Governments’ to date County governments have not received their monthly allocation for October, November and now December amounting to over 60 billion. This means salary delays unavailability of pharm and non-pharm, payment of due bills and remittance of statutory deductions among others. Despite this challenges am happy to report that only 2 Counties have not paid the November salaries."