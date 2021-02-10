The Ministry of Health has announced 173 new cases of Covid-19 in the country following the testing of 3,784 samples over the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 case load stands at 102,221.

Three hundred and fifty-three patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,283 more are under the Home-Based Care programme.

Thirty-four patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are under observation.

Another nine patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them are in the general wards.

Deaths and Recoveries

Two patients succumbed to the Covid-19 disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,791.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 84,728 after 186 patients were discharged; 163 from the home-based care programme and 23 from various health facilities.