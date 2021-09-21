Kenya's Covid-19 deaths cross 5,000

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now at 4.5%.

From the cases 306 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. 168 females while 145 are males. The youngest is a 10-month-old baby while the oldest is 97 years.

Covid-19 patients (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Total confirmed positive cases are now 246,956 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,507,763.

Today 498 patients have recovered from the disease with 381 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 117 from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 238,448 of whom 192,829 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,619 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 13 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,008.

A total of 1,378 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,973 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

97 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 64 of whom are on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen.

7 patients are under observation. Another 448 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 419 of them in general wards and 29 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of 20th September 2021, a total of 3,409,017 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses were 2,543,876 while second doses were 865,141. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.0%.