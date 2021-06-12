Kenya's Covid-19 numbers put global championships games in limbo

This comes in the backdrop of an annoucement that UK pulled out of this year’s World Athletics U20 Championships in Kenya due to the pandemic. The event is due to take place in Nairobi between August 17 and 22 having been rearranged following its postponement last year.

Kenya is on the United Kingdom Government’s list of “red countries” which they warn are at the highest risk from Covid, and should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances".

Accroding to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now 7.2%. From the cases 403 new, 399 are Kenyans except 4 that are foreigners. 215 are males and 188 females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 97 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 175,176 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,864,020.

The CS also announced that 442 patients have recovered from the disease, 418 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 24 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 120,031 of whom 87,288 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation Program, while 32,743 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 18 people have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 17 are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,396.

A total of 957 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,796 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 163 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 30 of whom are on ventilatory support and 113 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.