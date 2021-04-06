Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped from 16.7% to 13.5% over the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 394 new infections had been discovered after testing a sample size of 2,923.

A bulk of the new Covdi-19 cases were recorded among 30-39 years.

Distribution of positive cases by age was as follows; 0-9 years (14), 10-19 years (23), 20-29 years (52), 30-39 years (97), 40-49 years (69), 50-59 years (66) and those above 60 (73).

A total of 1,576 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,182 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Two hundred and five patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 46 of whom are on ventilatory support, 130 on supplemental oxygen and 29 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 2,217 discharges; 1,542 from various health facilities while 675 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 96,578.

CS Kagwe reported 14 new Covid-related deaths of which six occurred in the last month and eight were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.

Cumulative deaths by age so far are 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 years (92), 30-39 years (202), 40-49 years (316), 50-59 years (514) and those above 60 (1,072).