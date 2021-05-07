Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday announced that 568 new infections had been discovered after testing a sample size of 9,029.
Kenya's positivity rate drops to 6% with 568 new Covid-19 cases
15 deaths reported
Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 162,666.
With a positivity rate of 6.3%, a bulk of the new Covid-19 cases were among males at 344 with new female infectees being 224.
A total of 1,086 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,381 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.
One hundred and thirty-one patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilatory support, 83 on supplemental oxygen and 20 on observation.
Deaths and Recoveries
The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 173 discharges; 43 from various health facilities while 130 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 110,653.
CS Kagwe reported 15 new Covid-related deaths of which five occurred on diverse dates within the last month and 10 were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.
