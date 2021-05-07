Kenya's positivity rate drops to 6% with 568 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 162,666.

With a positivity rate of 6.3%, a bulk of the new Covid-19 cases were among males at 344 with new female infectees being 224.

A total of 1,086 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,381 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and thirty-one patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilatory support, 83 on supplemental oxygen and 20 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 173 discharges; 43 from various health facilities while 130 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 110,653.