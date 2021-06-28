Gathoni Wa Muchomba slapped with first demand after joining Tanga Tanga

In a post welcoming the Woman Rep to the Tanga Tanga movement associated with deputy President William Ruto, MP Kuria asked Muchomba to give up her leadership position in Parliament.

The post recounted that Muchomba only got to take over the Vice-Chair position in the of Transport Committee after Kuria was kicked out for siding with DP Ruto.

Kuria reasoned that it would only be fair if the female MP stepped down and gave back the position to him, seeing that she is now a member of the "criminal" Tanga Tanga side.

"I fully welcome my good friend Gathoni wa Muchomba to the Hustler Nation. But the beginning of repentance is undoing certain things. I was robbed of my position as the Vice-Chair of Roads and Transport Committee and it was given to Wa Muchomba.

