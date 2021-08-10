Kingi booted from ODM party leadership

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has been stricken off the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leadership list.
In an announcement made on Tuesday, party leader Raila Odinga noted that Governor Kingi's loyalty was in question.
The immediate former ODM Kilifi County chairperson was replaced by Ganze Member of Parliament Teddy Mwambire.
speaking shortly after confirming his new position, MP Mwambire assured ODM supporters that the switch would only strengthen the party.
