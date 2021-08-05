Father to 2 current Kenyan MPs dies, Raila's message to family

The two MPs - Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang' and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang - lost their father, Mzee Ajwang Nyakwamba.

In his message to the family, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader noted that the late patriarch had been his close friend.

"I have lost a precious friend, Mzee Ajwang Nyakwamba, father to Otieno Kajwang, TJ Kajwang and Moses Kajwang. I am deeply saddened by his death but grateful for having known and shared precious moments with him.

"Mzee Ajwang exemplified the dignity of Luo traditions that many were running from. He led a polygamous family where children never cared who their biological mothers were," the former PM stated.

He added that the late Ajwang had also been a respected member of society.

"He was a respected community leader, educationist and Church elder recognized as such by all. Ajwang effortlessly married Luo and Christian traditions when everyone else viewed the two as incompatible. Rest In Peace my friend," he wrote.