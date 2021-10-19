Kinoti makes special appearance on Citizen TV's Inspekta Mwala [Video]

DCI Kinoti played the role of a police boss who had gone to the Kona Mbaya police station for an impromptu inspection.

Depicting a real-life situation where unsuspecting police officers were caught unawares at work.

Not knowing who Kinoti was, one of the officers was very disrespectful, triggering a tongue lashing from Mwala.

During the show, Kinoti highlighted the importance of providing quality service and advised police personnel to avoid corruption and harassment of citizens while on the job.

As a recognition of his service to the country, the Inspekta Mwala cast gifted Kinoti a horse sculpture.

“I have never received anything of this kind in my whole life,” the DCI boss said.

The 2021 Mashujaa Day will be held at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County and Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera will be the chief guest.

“His Excellency Hon. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi will arrive in the country on Tuesday, 19th October 2021, for a three-day State Visit of the Republic of Kenya.

His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera, who will be accompanied by Her Excellency Mrs Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, will be the Chief Guest at this year's Mashujaa Day Celebrations that will be held at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, 20th October 2021” reads the statement in part.