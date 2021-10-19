RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kinoti makes special appearance on Citizen TV's Inspekta Mwala [Video]

Denis Mwangi

DCI Boss showed his rare funny side on the show.

Director of Criminal investigations George Kinoti
Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti made a cameo appearance on Citizen TV show Inspekta Mwala on Monday evening as a Mashujaa Day special episode.

DCI Kinoti played the role of a police boss who had gone to the Kona Mbaya police station for an impromptu inspection.

Depicting a real-life situation where unsuspecting police officers were caught unawares at work.

Not knowing who Kinoti was, one of the officers was very disrespectful, triggering a tongue lashing from Mwala.

During the show, Kinoti highlighted the importance of providing quality service and advised police personnel to avoid corruption and harassment of citizens while on the job.

As a recognition of his service to the country, the Inspekta Mwala cast gifted Kinoti a horse sculpture.

“I have never received anything of this kind in my whole life,” the DCI boss said.

The 2021 Mashujaa Day will be held at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County and Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera will be the chief guest.

In a statement released on Monday, Kanze said Chakwera and his wife Monica Chakwera who will be in the country for a three-day State visit will arrive on Tuesday (October, 19th 2021).

“His Excellency Hon. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi will arrive in the country on Tuesday, 19th October 2021, for a three-day State Visit of the Republic of Kenya.

His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera, who will be accompanied by Her Excellency Mrs Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, will be the Chief Guest at this year's Mashujaa Day Celebrations that will be held at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, 20th October 2021” reads the statement in part.

The statement added that President Chakwera and his delegation will be officially received at State House, Nairobi by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

