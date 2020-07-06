Former Senate Majority Leader on Monday opposed President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to lift the lock down in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

Murkomen termed President Kenyatta's decision as a bad decision which would spread the corona virus to the elderly population who mainly reside up country.

"Cessation of Movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa is a BIG MISTAKE."

"I really hope I am wrong but lifting Cessation of Movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa will multiply the infections 10 times. I am really worried about our older folks in the countryside. Anyway what do I know," Murkomen stated.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator has recently taken the role of challenging government decision since his fall out with President Kenyatta.

The senator was in May removed as Majority Leader over his positions which often involved opposing government positions despite being the leader of government positions in the Senate.

President Kenyatta on Monday announced the removal of cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties.

The order will be effective from today Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 4am and will be in existence on the condition that infections do not increase.

"Should the situation deteriorate in the next 21 days, we'll return to lock down. This exercise is a shared responsibility, behavior of each individual. You must become your brother's keeper," Kenyatta said.