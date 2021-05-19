Wacha ushenzi - Waiguru snaps at Boniface Mwangi

Waiguru took to Twitter to tell off the Ukweli Party leader Mwangi over his criticism that had struck a raw nerve.

She accused him of trying to mudsling her as a way to secure funding for his anti-corruption and governance campaigns.

The Kirinyaga County boss found Mwangi’s criticism insulting to her family, and the residents of Kirinyaga.

“I usually don’t respond to nonsensical posts. Boniface Mwangi, don't try to use me to get your next tranche of funding! Do not insult the people of Kirinyaga. They voted for development that they can now see. So wacha ushenzi. Respect us and our families!” fired Waiguru.

The activist had sensationally claimed that Kirinyaga voters elected the governor on the basis of her closeness with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The people of Kirinyaga who voted for someone because they assumed the president will be coming for sleepovers, how are you this morning? Has a single sleepover happened? Has that brought development to Kirinyaga County? I hope you vote wisely in 2022,” Boniface had tweeted.

The hot exchange came in the backdrop of Waiguru being named as one of the best performing governors in Kenya.

The survey conducted by Mizani Africa rated Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki as the best followed by Waiguru and Nandi’s Stephen Sang.