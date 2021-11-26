Ngirici opens up on her deteriorating relationship with Ruto

Speaking to The Standard on Thursday, November 25, Ngirici expressed regret for funding UDA to the tune of millions.

She also said that she had turned her foundation, Ngirici and Sons Foundation, into UDA offices in the region.

The woman rep now says that it appears that despite all the sacrifices, the party seemed to support her rival Governor Waiguru.

"I don’t even want to remember how much I have used to build the UDA party in Kirinyaga from scratch, but I’m young in politics and still learning,” Ngirici stated.

Waiguru's defection to the UDA party, in Ngirici’s opinion, has 'opened her eyes.'

“I popularised UDA Party in Kirinyaga County. I convinced my people that UDA was the political outfit to join, and that Ruto was the man best-suited to take over from [President] Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. I also made them see the gaps in BBI, which was being championed by the President’s team,” she said.

"During that time, Waiguru was on the other side opposing Ruto, claiming that the DP had rented members of the Kikuyu community. She was also at the forefront popularising BBI across Kenya,” said Ngirici.

She also stated that her relationship with the DP had deteriorated and was now in jeopardy.

The Legislator, who has been a strong supporter of the DP, claims she is no longer upset by President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to cooperate with ODM leader Raila Odinga.