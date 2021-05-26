Kisumu Covid-19 infections continue to spike as Kenya's positivity rate holds at 7.8%

The new cases were recorded after 5,846 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 169,356 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,792,939.

New cases by county were:- Nairobi (111), Kisumu (67), Siaya (55), Mombasa (38), Migori (20), Kericho (15), Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu (13 each), Nakuru (12), Kiambu (11), Kisii and Kajiado (9 each), Busia and Homa Bay (8 each), Marsabit (7), Nandi (4), Machakos, Meru, Murang'a, Kakamega, Kitui and Taita Taveta (3 each), Bomet, Bungoma, Garissa, Kirinyaga and Laikipia with 2 cases each, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi and Kilifi with one case each.

This is the second day where a high number of positive cases have been recorded in Kisumu County.

The Nyanza Region county had the highest number of new infections on Tuesday at 111.

The county is under scrutiny ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations slated for June 1, 2021 in the coming week, where President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to give his independence day speech

Deaths and Recoveries

Another 31 patients recover from the disease bringing total recoveries to 115,844.