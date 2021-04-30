RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Madaraka Day Celebrations to be held in Kisumu – Gov’t announces

Brian Oruta

This is the first time Kisumu is hosting the celebrations

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta leading Madaraka Day celebrations in Nyayo Stadium This year's celebrations will be held in Narok
The Government has announced that this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations will be held at the newly-built Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Speaking during an inspection visit of the stadium, Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho said the celebrations will be attended by a few people in the stadium, and that other places have also been identified where people will gather to follow the proceedings.

This will be the first Kisumu will play host to the National celebrations.

Kibicho visited the stadium in his capacity as the National Celebrations Committee chairman.

Last year’s Madaraka day celebrations were held at State House, Nairobi.

