Knec gives evidence that Oscar Sudi's KCSE Certificate was faked

Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo heard on Tuesday, October 26 that there was a disparity between the codes in the 2006 certificate produced by Sudi.

Knec head of records and archives Nabiki Kashu said that there is no evidence that the Kapseret MP was in the council’s database.

“In the letter (from EACC), we were asked to find out whether such a candidate sat for KCSE in the year 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi and was awarded certificate serial number 3381074 under index 401006/081,” she said.

However, she said that she found that the 401006 code belonged to Parklands Secondary School.

She also added that there was no school called Highway High School during that years 2006 KCSE exam.

Tashu also stated that Index 401006/081 belonged to Obaje Bob Onyango, who enrolled for and took the 2006 KCSE exams at Parklands.

“There is no possibility of two schools sharing a code number during a given examination. Similarly, there is no possibility of two candidates sharing an index number,” the Knec official said.