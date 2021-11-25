KRA officers intercept 30 women at JKIA, find smuggled gold

According to a statement from KRA, Customs Officers stationed at JKIA identified a group of approximately 30 female Kenyan travellers who were departing from Nairobi to Mumbai, India through Doha.

The travellers are said to be directly associated to three female passengers earlier intercepted entering Mumbai with approximate 1 kg of gold concealed internally on 19th August, 2021.

During a body search, the Customs Officers in conjunction with the Multi-Agency team discovered approximately 4.88kgs of undeclared gold & jewellery from 15 female passengers.

The 15 women who were on board the flight were asked to cancel the flight to allow for further investigations.

The intercepted gold and jewellery has been deposited in the Customs warehouse.

KRA encourages passengers to declare all cargo/items at the Ports of entry and exit as required under the provisions of the Second and Third Schedules of the EAC Customs Management Act, 2004.

