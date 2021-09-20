KWS issues statement after Hyena mauls 7 in Kwale

According to the statement issued by KWS on Twitter on Monday, September 20, the incident happened in Kinago area of Kwale.

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is deeply saddened following the killing of two children and mauling of five others by a marauding hyena in Kinango, Kwale County on 14th September, 2021," the communication read.

KWS Human Wildlife conflict Management team led by the Area Assistant Director visited the scene and assisted in evacuation of the victims to various hospitals in collaboration with the local police.

The affected families shall be assisted in the compensation process as provided for in the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013.

Further, KWS has intensified patrols in the affected area to avert cases of human wildlife conflict.

"We send our heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and wish the injured quick recovery. We urge the public to report such incidents to the nearest KWS Station or call our Toll free number on 0800597000 for immediate intervention," the statement concluded.

Two of the children who died in the attack include a 6-month-old baby and a 2-year-old toddler.

According to the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013, KWS shall incur a compensation of more than Sh10 million for the two deaths while the other five people injured will have to wait until the nature and extent of their injuries is declared.

"The Cabinet Secretary shall consider the recommendations made under subsection (2) and where appropriate, pay compensation to the claimant as follows—

(a) in the case of death, five million shillings;

(b) in the case of injury occasioning permanent disability, three million shillings;

(c) in the case of any other injury, a maximum of two million shillings, depending on the extent of injury," section 25 of the act says.

One of those injured was a villagers who rushed to intervene. The residents later killed the rogue hyena.