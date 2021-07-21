Ruto Tosha - Cate Waruguru declares as she returns to DP's camp

Waruguru who had a bitter fallout with Deputy President William Ruto is slowly warming her way back to his camp.

While a funeral service in Laikipia on July 19, the woman rep told the congregation that she had acknowledged that DP Ruto was the man to beat in the 2022 General Election.

“I am a smart woman with both my ears on the ground to listen to the people. I have gone to more than 40 meetings and the people are saying William Ruto Tosha 2022,” she declared.

She added that since Ruto was yet to make inroads in Laikipia or open an office for the UDA party, she would see to it that he pays the residents a visit.

“Since I left the Wheelbarrow movement these women have not had a taste of Ruto’s generosity and the office is yet to be opened. Trust me to deliver these goodies,” Waruguru said.

Over the last few weeks, Cate has been signalling at abandoning Jubilee following consultations with her voters.

"We have a big problem and I don't think will redeem our party before the referendum and the forthcoming general election in 2022.

"I am putting the party on notice. If things will not work my people have advised me on what to do," she said.

Cate Waruguru’s fallout with Ruto

In June 2020, the Laikipia Woman Rep formally announced that she had ditched Ruto’s camp after experiencing a series of disappointments.

Waruguru said she was disappointed after Deputy President William Ruto broke his promises four times and had now opted to make a deal with Uhuru and Raila.

“He promised Mary Immaculate School money and a bus, he promised Rumuruti Catholic School a bus but never delivered any of those promises.

“He promised that the Nanyuki-Rumuruti Road would be upgraded but that hasn’t happened. The biggest question my people are asking is why these harambees aren't bringing development,” she spilled in an interview on Inooro TV.

Waruguru also revealed what she told DP Ruto before meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who welcomes her into is BBI camp.

“I had a meeting with Ruto before I left Tanga Tanga. I told him that you cannot outshine your master,” she disclosed.