Lawyer Cliff Ombeta announces elective seat he will vie for in the 2022 General Election

Renowned Nairobi lawyer Cliff Ombeta has announced that he will be contesting for an elective post during the 2022 General Election.
The lawyer on Tuesday confirmed that he will be going for an elective post in Kisii County.
While confirming that he will be joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, Mr Ombeta announced that he will be going for the Bonchari constituency MP's seat.
