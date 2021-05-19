Pavel Oimeke wins Bonchari by-election to become next MP

The announcement was made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Mr Oimeke received the winner's certificate from Returning Officer Benson Ambuko alongside his wife.

Oimeke garnered just over 8,000 votes from the constituency with 103 polling stations and 52,995 registered voted.

His closest rival was Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore who managed to gather over 7,200 votes, which was 27% of the total votes cast.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate Teresa Bitutu, who had been seen as one of the top contenders garnered 6,964 votes.

IEBC ranked the voter turnout at 50% with a total of 26,526 votes cast.

Find the full results below:-

Oimeke Robert Pavel Obwoto - 8,049 votes Opore Zebedeo John - 7,279 Oroo Teresa Bitutu - 6,964 Onkendi Ondieki Jonah - 1,374 Nyakeya Erick Oigo - 1,169 Oyugi David Ogega - 939 Keraa Mary Sally - 161 Mogaka Charles Ndege - 143 Nyabuto Magaret Gesare - 132 Omanwa Victor Omare - 130 Atancha Jeremiah - 112 Matagaro Paul Mongiti - 41 Mosomi Kevin Mokaya - 33

ODM party raised various concerns with the conduct of the Tuesday by-election claiming intimidation from law enforcement officers.