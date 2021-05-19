Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate Pavel Oimeke has been declared winner in the just concluded Bonchari constituency by-election.
Pavel Oimeke wins Bonchari by-election to become next MP
ODM had raised various concerns on how the election was conducted
The announcement was made by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
Mr Oimeke received the winner's certificate from Returning Officer Benson Ambuko alongside his wife.
Oimeke garnered just over 8,000 votes from the constituency with 103 polling stations and 52,995 registered voted.
His closest rival was Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore who managed to gather over 7,200 votes, which was 27% of the total votes cast.
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate Teresa Bitutu, who had been seen as one of the top contenders garnered 6,964 votes.
IEBC ranked the voter turnout at 50% with a total of 26,526 votes cast.
Find the full results below:-
- Oimeke Robert Pavel Obwoto - 8,049 votes
- Opore Zebedeo John - 7,279
- Oroo Teresa Bitutu - 6,964
- Onkendi Ondieki Jonah - 1,374
- Nyakeya Erick Oigo - 1,169
- Oyugi David Ogega - 939
- Keraa Mary Sally - 161
- Mogaka Charles Ndege - 143
- Nyabuto Magaret Gesare - 132
- Omanwa Victor Omare - 130
- Atancha Jeremiah - 112
- Matagaro Paul Mongiti - 41
- Mosomi Kevin Mokaya - 33
ODM party raised various concerns with the conduct of the Tuesday by-election claiming intimidation from law enforcement officers.
The party went on to write a protest letter to the IEBC pointing out events which went against the tenets of a free and fair election.
