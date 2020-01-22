Lawyer Katwa Kigen, who has represented Deputy President William Ruto in court severally, has confirmed reports that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reopened a 2004 land suit.

While speaking to reporters recently, Kigen confirmed that one of his clients was questioned at the DCI headquarters on Monday.

The client, one Paul Chirchir, is a director at Priority Limited - a company closely associated with Dr Ruto.

Lawyer Katwa Kigen speaks after DCI reopened Sh272 million land case against Deputy President William Ruto

"It is true that officers from DCI, particularly Chief Inspector Patrick Maloba, asked for my clients and we turned up with director, Mr Paul Chirchir, on Monday.

"He wants to know who signed the sale agreements and who was paid for the sale. All these were on trial in the case prosecuted by CID from 2004 to 2011. The DCI couldn't say the motive for the unorthodox, and in my view vain, attempt to re-open the case," Kigen stated.

Is DCI going after DP Ruto?

An insider who spoke to a local daily confirmed that the directors of the company are among other persons of interest in the case and will be questioned.

"For now the decision to bring DP Ruto for questioning has not been made. But if and when need be, we will cross that bridge. We are now on those who handled the issue," the source disclosed.

In 2011, the High Court found no wrong doing on DP Ruto's part in the sale of land at a total of Sh272,278,780 to the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC).

DP Ruto had been sued on claims that the portion of land he sold had been hived off Ngong Forest.