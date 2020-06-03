Newly appointed Majority Whip in the National Assembly Emmanuel Wangwe on Wednesday assumed his role with a reform agenda that has seen a total of 16 MPs received notice of being dewhipped from strategic committees.
Wangwe has notified a total of 16 members of the National Assembly of the Jubilee Party's decision to remove them from various parliamentary committees.
The affected MPs are known allies of Deputy President William Ruto whose team faced a similar fate in the Senate.
The notice issued today indicated that the MPs had seven days to give a response on the de-whipping process.
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has already indicated he would not respond to Wangwe's letter saying it was well with his soul.
Here is the full list of MPs who have been notified that they have been de-whipped:
- Kimani Ichung'wa - Chairman Budget and Appropriations Committee
- Gladys Shollei - Chair Delegated Legislation
- Moses Kuria - Vice Chair Transport
- Aden Haji Ali - Chair Agriculture
- Robert Pukose - Vice chair Energy
- William Cheptumo - Chair Justice, Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee (JLAC)
- Alice Wahome - Vice chair Justice JLAC
- Joyce Chepkoech - Vice chair Labour and social welfare
- Lomenen Ekomowa - Vice chair Cohesion
- Lizzy Chelule - Vice chair Broadcasting Committee
- Catherine Waruguru - Vice chair Members Services Committee
- John Waluke - Vice chair Administration Committee
- Cornelius Serem - Vice chair Trade
- Khatib Mwashetani - Vice chair Lands
- Victor Munyaka - Chair Sports
- Fred Kapondi - Vice chair Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee