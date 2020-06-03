Newly appointed Majority Whip in the National Assembly Emmanuel Wangwe on Wednesday assumed his role with a reform agenda that has seen a total of 16 MPs received notice of being dewhipped from strategic committees.

Wangwe has notified a total of 16 members of the National Assembly of the Jubilee Party's decision to remove them from various parliamentary committees.

The affected MPs are known allies of Deputy President William Ruto whose team faced a similar fate in the Senate.

The notice issued today indicated that the MPs had seven days to give a response on the de-whipping process.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has already indicated he would not respond to Wangwe's letter saying it was well with his soul.

Here is the full list of MPs who have been notified that they have been de-whipped: