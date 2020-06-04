For the past 57 years of an independent Kenya, it has been the dream of nearly every secondary school student to go to university - regardless of the admission course.

The fascination with degrees dates back to the period between 1964 and late 1980s when getting a degree automatically guaranteed one to the elite class of professionals who filled up management positions in government and in the private sector.

Since 1990s, however, the opportunities for graduates have continually reduced as the job market has not expanded at the rate Kenyan universities have produced degrees - hence creating a new phenomenon of unemployed and unemployable masters' and PhD graduates.

This trend, however, appears to be dying after a number of 2019 top performers declined to take up degree courses and instead opted for diploma courses.

Most of the top performers opted to study diploma courses in technical courses which have cut throat competition in the universities.

One such student is Bruno Sharif Kahindo who scored a straight A of 81 points but has instead preferred to study Pharmaceutical Technology at the Nairobi Technical Training Institute.

Titus Mokaya Ogamba has been admitted at Masindo Muliro University of Science and Technology to take up a diploma of Music and Dance despite garnering an impressive A- of 80 points.

Emily Wanjiru Muhoria will take up a diploma in Chemical Engineering with her A- of 77 points.

University have limited space for students who wish to study the technical courses at the university level such as engineering, Architecture, and medical courses.

Many of the A students who miss out often take up degrees in the flooded social sciences and business faculties even though their passion is in the hard science.

The Kenyan job market has therefore been faced with a shortage of experts in technical courses against a over supply of the business and social studies. That problem could soon end if more students go towards the route of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Here are other top performers who will take up diploma courses under TVET: