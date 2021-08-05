The Ministry of Health has invited Kenyans to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at various facilities in the country.
List of Nairobi hospitals where you can get free Covid-19 vaccine
Get vaccinated!
The Ministry published a list of facilities within the city where those willing to get vaccinated can get the jab at no cost.
While speaking during a state visit from the Tanzanian Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe insisted that the health of a nation is a priority.
"It goes without saying that with a healthy nation everything else is possible. But with a sick country there is nothing that can be fruitful whether in development, politics or even social life," CS Kagwe stated.
Director of Health Services Ouma Oluga published a list of 41 facilities that are currently administering the vaccine according to constituencies.
