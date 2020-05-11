President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday unveiled a team of his allies who will take up leadership positions in the Senate as he seeks to axe Deputy President William Ruto's henchmen.

President Kenyatta, in a statement released by his spokesperson Kanze Dena, said the line up was arrived at after a Parliamentary Group meeting for the Jubilee Party which was held at State House in Nairobi.

Dena said the new line up was a result of a vote by 20 Senators out of the 35 elected on the Jubilee Party.

"His Excellency the President today at State House, Nairobi chaired a Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group meeting that brought together Senators from Jubilee Party and the Kenya African National Union (KANU)."

"During the meeting, attended by 20 Senators, the Parliamentary Group meeting resolved to strengthen the Coalition's Senate Leadership and elected new leaders," the statement from State House indicated.

Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen is set to be replaced by West Pokot's Samuel Poghisio - a Kanu elected Senator who has benefited from his party's post-election agreement with Jubilee.

Poghisio will be deputized by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika is expected to lose his Chief Whip position to Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata who has been Kihika's deputy.

Kang'ata position will be taken up by Nominated Senator Haji Farhiya Ali.