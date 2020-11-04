The Ministry of Health has announced 1, 494 new people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing total infections to 58, 587.

The new infections are from 8, 839 samples tested in the last 24 hours, from which 870 are males, while 624 are female.

In a statement, the Ministry said that 12 more patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing total fatalities to 1, 051.

586 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, 413 of whom are from the Home-based care program, while 173 were discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries stand at 38, 381.

57 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 27 on supplementary oxygen. 77 are on supplementary oxygen in general wards while 18 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi leads in the distribution of cases with 414, Nakuru 188, Mombasa 173, Kiambu 150, Uasin Gishu 107, Turkana 52, Kilifi 50, Garissa 35, Taita Taveta 35, Kajiado 31, Baringo 31, West Pokot 31, Laikipia 28, Kisumu 28, Murang'a 14, Machakos 13, Nyandarua, Siaya, Meru had 12 cases each. Elgeyo Marakwet 11 cases, Embu and Kericho 10 cases, Narok 9, Kitui and Makueni 6 each, Bomet 5, Marsabit and Kakamega 4 each, Lamu and Samburu 3 cases each, Kwale, Kisii and Tana River 2 cases each and Nyamira 1 case.