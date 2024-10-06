1,442 hospitals sign contracts with SHA: How to check facilities & latest update

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Social Health Authority (SHA) chairperson Abdi Mohammed revealed that registered members can now access services covered under SHIF at 1,442 contracted health facilities that have already signed their contracts to provide such services.

How to check facilities contracted by SHA

SHA announced that the facilities include all contracted Level 2 to 6 health facilities and can be accessed on the www.sha.go.ke portal.

Mohamed added that Private and Faith-Based Hospitals Association are also on course to signing and turning in their contracts after extensive engagement.

Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

According to the SHA boss, the Private and Faith-Based Hospitals Association will turn in their contracts by Tuesday, increasing the number of facilities that will offer services to registered members.

Registration to the Social Health scheme is ongoing and can be accessed by dialing *147# or visiting www.sha.go.ke or www.afyayangu.go.ke, with Kenyans expected to start making a 2.75% monthly contribution to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from their salaries this month.

The SHA boss also encouraged applicants to ensure that the details of all their dependents are included at registration for them to access healthcare services under the new scheme.

Mzee James Kanyore's plight and pending NHIF bills

On pending bills accrued under the defunct NHIF scheme, Mohamed noted that the same will be settled after verification by a joint committee chaired by the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services.

The statement released by SHA further indicates that 12,704,548 Kenyans have registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA) as of Sunday, October 6, with the authority committed to ensuring a seamless transition to the new health scheme that promises Kenyans quality healthcare services.

Social Health Authority headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya