RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

1,442 hospitals sign contracts with SHA: How to check facilities & latest update

Charles Ouma

Social Health Authority gives update following confusion that marred SHA rollout

Health CS Dr Deborah Barasa
Health CS Dr Deborah Barasa

The government has provided an update following the widespread confusion that characterized the transition from National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Authority (SHA) which saw many Kenyans denied access to life-saving procedures, including dialysis, sparking outrage.

Recommended articles

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Social Health Authority (SHA) chairperson Abdi Mohammed revealed that registered members can now access services covered under SHIF at 1,442 contracted health facilities that have already signed their contracts to provide such services.

SHA announced that the facilities include all contracted Level 2 to 6 health facilities and can be accessed on the www.sha.go.ke portal.

READ: Eric Omondi's update on elderly man denied dialysis amid confusion over SHIF

Mohamed added that Private and Faith-Based Hospitals Association are also on course to signing and turning in their contracts after extensive engagement.

Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi
Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

According to the SHA boss, the Private and Faith-Based Hospitals Association will turn in their contracts by Tuesday, increasing the number of facilities that will offer services to registered members.

READ: Full list of SHA packages including in-patient, maternity, ICU, cancer & more

Registration to the Social Health scheme is ongoing and can be accessed by dialing *147# or visiting www.sha.go.ke or www.afyayangu.go.ke, with Kenyans expected to start making a 2.75% monthly contribution to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) from their salaries this month.

The SHA boss also encouraged applicants to ensure that the details of all their dependents are included at registration for them to access healthcare services under the new scheme.

On pending bills accrued under the defunct NHIF scheme, Mohamed noted that the same will be settled after verification by a joint committee chaired by the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services.

READ: What the Social Health Authority means for Kenyans

The statement released by SHA further indicates that 12,704,548 Kenyans have registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA) as of Sunday, October 6, with the authority committed to ensuring a seamless transition to the new health scheme that promises Kenyans quality healthcare services.

Social Health Authority headquarters in Nairobi
Social Health Authority headquarters in Nairobi Social Health Authority headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Touching on the plight of 76-year-old James Kanyore who was turned back without following the rollout of SHA, the authority noted that he will be refunded the money paid for dialysis and will not encounter the same obstacles upon his next visit.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

