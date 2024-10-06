Eric Omondi's update on elderly man denied dialysis amid confusion over SHIF

James Kanyore who broke down in tears on Citizen TV recounted that he was forced to go back home without dialysis after the hospital requested for payment for the procedure, costs that had previously been covered by NHIF.

The 76-year-old shared that both his kidneys have failed and given his age and with no one to support, denying him access to the procedure would mean devastating outcomes.

Kenyans were touched by his plight, with many rallying to support him.

The anger was clear on social media with many blaming President William Ruto and his administration for rolling out SHIF without a clear plan and without putting in place a plan that would see Kenyans continue to receive services during and after the transition.

Eric Omondi traces James Kanyore & his update

The self-declared President of Comedy in Africa traced the elderly man, sharing that both his kidneys have failed and he will rely on dialysis for the rest of his life.

Omondi also shared Kanyore’s number, urging well-wishers to come through for the elderly man left in a precarious state by the same government that should guarantee him access to healthcare services.

“Tumepata Mzee...Mzee went with his NHIF Card akaambiwa its Null and Void. He has to pay 19,000 every week. Both his Kidneys have failed and he has to do Dialysis for the rest of his life. His Number is 0726273345 -NAME: JAMES KANYORE)” Omondi wrote.

On his part, the elderly man was full of gratitude for Kenyans who came through for him after his government failed him with the confusion and lack of a clear plan that characterised the rollout of SHIF.

He noted that Kanyore would need Sh76000 each month for his dialysis as hospitals continue to reject NHIF following the transition to SHIF with no clear way forward.

Kanyore is just one among millions of Kenyans disgruntled by SHIF and grappling in confusion even as the government ploughs through with the initiative despite the backlash.

System has to work, fundraising is unsustainable

His plight was picked up by comedian Njugush who noted that the system has to work as it is not sustainable to fundraise for all Kenyans in need.

“Again it's not sustainable to fundraise for all the chronic illness cases that's why the system has to work.”

“Imagine this, you are up-to-date with your parent's NHIF card payment....Then government decides to transition to SHA bila mpango(without a plan) & haven't settled NHIF debt with private and religious based hospitals ..they haven't signed the SHA MOU either with them.”

“They understandably can't offer service without pay...why not public hospitals you ask? You would die waiting for your turn in the queues that's why private hospitals are an option, this being a matter of life and death. Something got to give. This man will surely get help but what of hundred others that are suffering silently?” Njugush added.