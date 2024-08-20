The sports category has moved to a new website.

13 dead, 36 injured in tragic accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway [Photos]

Amos Robi

The Tuesday 4 a.m. accident involved a Coast Bus on its way to Mombasa from Kakamega, carrying a yet-to-be determined number of passengers.

Raod accident in the Migaa area near Salgaa area Nakuru
  • At least 13 people killed and 36 seriously injured in the collision with multiple vehicles
  • Rescue efforts by Kenya Red Cross and multi-agency response team ongoing, with injured taken to Molo and Coptic Hospitals
  • Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident

At least 13 people have lost their lives, and 36 others have been seriously injured in a horrific road accident that occurred at Migaa, Nakuru County, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The tragic accident involved a coast bus and multiple other vehicles plying the busy road.

According to a statement released by the Kenya Red Cross on the morning of Tuesday, August 20, 2024 the accident took place when the bus, reportedly heading towards the western region, lost control.

The bus's brakes are believed to have failed, leading it to ram into several other vehicles before eventually careening off the road and landing in a ditch.

Raod accident in the Migaa area near Salgaa area Nakuru
The force of the impact was so severe that the bus was left completely wrecked, with passengers' belongings, including bags, scattered across the road.

The Kenya Red Cross, which was among the first responders at the scene, confirmed the grim details of the incident.

"Thirty-six injured individuals have been taken to Molo and Coptic Hospitals following a road traffic incident involving a PSV bus and multiple vehicles at Migaa in Molo, Nakuru County," the organisation disclosed in a brief statement.

Rescue efforts were still ongoing as of Tuesday morning, with reports indicating that some passengers were trapped beneath the bus wreckage.

Raod accident in the Migaa area near Salgaa area Nakuru
A multi-agency response team, including the Kenya Red Cross, was on the ground providing assistance to the victims.

The Red Cross further added, “The Kenya Red Cross, alongside a multi-agency response team, is still at the scene providing assistance.”

Police officers were also present, working to clear the wreckage and ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the busy highway.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the morgue, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Raod accident in the Migaa area near Salgaa area Nakuru
As the rescue operations continue, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

More details on the accident to follow ...

Amos Robi

