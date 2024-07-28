The sports category has moved to a new website.

2 radio presenters killed in tragic road accident

Charles Ouma

The media station confirmed in a statement that the two presenters who had been in attendance as the radio station celebrated its fourth anniversary died in an accident shortly afterwards

Two radio presenters based at Radio Thome FM have been confirmed dead in a tragic accident on Saturday, July 27.

Tragedy struck shortly after the duo and colleagues celebrated the station’s fourth-year anniversary.

The media station confirmed in a statement that Stephen Waigwa and Caroline Nyarwai who had been in attendance as the radio station celebrated its fourth anniversary were involved in a road accident along Sagana-Makutano Highway.

“Radio Thome FM has been thrown into mourning after two presenters namely Stephen Waigwa alias Stevoh Chifu and Caroline Nyarwai alias Carol Kams De Luciah confirmed dead in a fatal accident.

“This happens hours after Radio Thome Fm birthday party celebrating 4 years of broadcast.” Radio Thome FM noted.

READ: Multiple truck accident causes fire along Southern Bypass

Reports indicate that the two were riding on a motorbike in Riandira area in Kirinyaga County when the accident happened at around 7pm.

READ: NTV's James Smart exposes message from fired CS who reached out after 20 months

The motorbike is reported to have crashed into a probox, killing the two on the spot.

Reports indicate that the two presenters were heading to an overnight church event.

Waigwa who coordinated Thome FM’s fourth anniversary celebrations had to cut short his speech and head back to church in the company of his colleague, Nyarwai.

“They were going back to kesha as both were Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) faithful when they were involved in the car crash,” a source privy to the details confirmed.

As news of the accident spread, presenters and listeners who were still at the venue of the station’s fourth anniversary celebrations rushed to the scene hoping to evacuate their colleagues and rush them to hospital.

Following the tragedy, listeners condoled with the station with listeners calling in to convey their condolences.

READ: Several rushed to hospital as bus ferrying students overturns in Machakos

“A day that started as a joyous occasion ended up with our best presenters lying in the mortuary,” one listener mourned.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to a nearby morgue awaiting autopsy and burial.

Police have since launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

