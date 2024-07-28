2 radio presenters killed in tragic road accident

Tragedy struck shortly after the duo and colleagues celebrated the station’s fourth-year anniversary.

The media station confirmed in a statement that Stephen Waigwa and Caroline Nyarwai who had been in attendance as the radio station celebrated its fourth anniversary were involved in a road accident along Sagana-Makutano Highway.

“Radio Thome FM has been thrown into mourning after two presenters namely Stephen Waigwa alias Stevoh Chifu and Caroline Nyarwai alias Carol Kams De Luciah confirmed dead in a fatal accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This happens hours after Radio Thome Fm birthday party celebrating 4 years of broadcast.” Radio Thome FM noted.

The late Radio Thome FM presenter, Caroline Nyarwai Pulse Live Kenya

Reports indicate that the two were riding on a motorbike in Riandira area in Kirinyaga County when the accident happened at around 7pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motorbike is reported to have crashed into a probox, killing the two on the spot.

Reports indicate that the two presenters were heading to an overnight church event.

Tragedy truck as presenters were heading to church event

Waigwa who coordinated Thome FM’s fourth anniversary celebrations had to cut short his speech and head back to church in the company of his colleague, Nyarwai.

“They were going back to kesha as both were Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) faithful when they were involved in the car crash,” a source privy to the details confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

As news of the accident spread, presenters and listeners who were still at the venue of the station’s fourth anniversary celebrations rushed to the scene hoping to evacuate their colleagues and rush them to hospital.

The late Radio Thome FM presenter, Stephen Waigwa Pulse Live Kenya

Following the tragedy, listeners condoled with the station with listeners calling in to convey their condolences.

“A day that started as a joyous occasion ended up with our best presenters lying in the mortuary,” one listener mourned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of the deceased were moved to a nearby morgue awaiting autopsy and burial.