17 rescued as police storm suspected cult church in Nakuru

Charles Ouma

After her daughter refused to report to work, the distraught mother brought the matter to the attention of police who raided the compound and rescued 17, including children

Crime Scene
Crime Scene

Police in Nakuru have rescued 17 people from a suspected cult church in Nakuru.

Police confirmed the successfully operation that was conducted in Njoro sub-county after a member of the public raised concerns with the operations of the church.

According to the police, the incident was first brought to their attention by a parent who reported that her daughter was being held forcefully in a house located in Kamwene 'B' village, Kihingo ward and Njoro sub-county.

Police who visited the scene established that the complainant had helped her daughter secure a job.

Days before she was to start the job, Leah Cherono, a mother of four refused to take up the opportunity and instead travelled with her husband, Alfred Ocholla to the suspected cult church.

"The said job was meant for her daughter named Leah Cherono aged 35 years and a mother of four children. She was supposed to report on 26th April 2023 but refused and travelled with her husband named Alfred Ocholla to Kamwene 'B' village, Mugumini sub-location, Lusiru location within Kihingo ward," reads part of the statement filed with the police on the incident.

Children among those rescued

Police moved in and found the complainant’s daughter confined in a house belonging to one Hellen Wanjru.

The suspect operated an unregistered and suspected cultic church known as 'Army Rurwama' in the area.

A total of 17 people, including children were rescued during the raid.

Reports indicate that the rescued have been fellowshipping, praying and fasting.

Police have launched investigations into the incident with those who were rescued taken to Njoro police station.

Crackdown on rogue churches

The incident is the latest in a week that saw authorities take action following the Shakahola tragedy.

READ: Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

New Life International Church pastor Ezekiel Odero and Paul Mackenzie are among those facing charges in court.

A collage image of New Life Prayer Centre and Church's pastor Ezekiel Odero (L) and Paul Mackenzie
A collage image of New Life Prayer Centre and Church's pastor Ezekiel Odero (L) and Paul Mackenzie Pulse Live Kenya

The pastor who is facing accusations of terrorism, kidnapping, mass killing of followers and indoctrination of faithful has brought on board experienced lawyers, including Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta.

The two lawyers who visited the pastor at Makupa Police Station on Saturday, April 29, expressed confidence that justice shall prevail, alleging that the State has no evidence linking their client to the Shakahola massacre.

Charles Ouma

