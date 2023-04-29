Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

In a statement released on Friday, April 28, CAK Director General Ezra Chiloba announced that the authority had suspended the operations of the two TV stations, World Evangelism TV linked to Ezekiel Odero and Times TV linked to Paul Mackenzie.

Chiloba said the two stations had breached broadcasting requirements and hence the need for the cancellation of their license.

"Following an extensive review of content aired by the two stations between January - April 2023, the Authority established that the TV stations violated broadcasting standards requirements and license conditions," Chiloba said.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, CAK said the preachers violated 17 other airing regulations prompting the suspension of their licence.

"The World Evangelism TV was found to have aired inappropriate content on exorcism during the watershed period as well as 12 other violations. Similarly, Times TV aired inappropriate content on exorcism and flouted 17 other broadcasting license conditions," Chiloba said in a statement.

The two televangelists are under probe following the Shakahola tragedy that has claimed the lives of over 95 people.

Ezekiel Odero was arraigned in Shanzu Law Courts on Friday morning April 28 where police requested to be allowed to detain him for 30 days pending the completion of investigations.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero was arraigned in court on April 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

According to detectives investigating the case, they have credible evidence that some people who died at Odero’s church were buried in a piece of land in Shakahola associated with suspected Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

It is alleged that some of Odero's followers have died under suspicious circumstances, leading to questions about his methods and the safety of his congregation.

The police have been investigating the matter and are determined to get to the bottom of it.