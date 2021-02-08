2 dead in grisly accident along Eldoret-Kitale Highway

Two people died on Monday morning after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stalled tractor in Maili Tisa, along the Eldoret-Kitale Highway.

According area police boss, Edward Masibo, two occupants of the car died on the spot, while one sustained serious injuries. The injured passenger was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Bodies of the diseased were also taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The stalled tractor was carrying electricity poles.

Police have launched a man-hunt for the driver of the tractor.

