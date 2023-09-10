The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

Charles Ouma

The racket targeted young, educated and vulnerable Kenyan women with promises of jobs in hospitality industry and seized their passports forced them into prostitution.

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued
2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

Two Kenyan women operating a complex sex syndicate involving Kenyan sex workers have been arrested in Goa, India.

Recommended articles

The duo was arrested on Friday after an intense operation that started way back in July 2023.

The operation saw police rescue five Kenyan women who had been lured to India with promise of well-paying jobs, only to end up being forced into prostitution with their passports seized by the syndicate.

According to Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, the racket targeted young, educated and vulnerable Kenyan women with promises of jobs in hospitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

"After being brought to India, the traffickers seized the women's passports and visas and forced them into prostitution under the threat of violence.

"The racket, a close-knit group involving the trafficker duo operated largely online, leveraging escort websites to solicit clients. ARZ, the NGO, became aware of the operation when the victims were taken to Bengaluru for prostitution." Valsan stated.

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued
2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued Pulse Live Kenya

An NGO named ARZ brought the suspicious activities of the Kenyan duo to the attention of authorities with a multi-agency team swinging into action.

READ: DCI pursuing 2 MPs & senator after busting fake gold syndicate in Sh1billion deal

ADVERTISEMENT

"Following a tip-off from a partner organization, ARZ successfully located the victims in Goa and facilitated a meeting with DSP Jivba Dalvi and Anjuna Police Inspector Prashal Dessai to share the information," Valsan stated.

The five Kenyan women who were rescued during the operation have been provided with shelter and are assisting police with investigations.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

Governor Kimani Wamatangi addresses reports of fallout with Ruto over land

Governor Kimani Wamatangi addresses reports of fallout with Ruto over land

CS Salim Mvurya makes bold move after daughter took him to court for neglect

CS Salim Mvurya makes bold move after daughter took him to court for neglect

Uhuru vowed to crush & finish me in chilling phone call – Itumbi reveals

Uhuru vowed to crush & finish me in chilling phone call – Itumbi reveals

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

Mother ruins son's birthday, destroys car he gifted his dad [Photos]

Mother ruins son's birthday, destroys car he gifted his dad [Photos]

DCI pursuing 2 MPs & senator after busting fake gold syndicate in Sh1billion deal

DCI pursuing 2 MPs & senator after busting fake gold syndicate in Sh1billion deal

Kenya Power announces temporary shutdown of prepaid token vending system

Kenya Power announces temporary shutdown of prepaid token vending system

Gachagua jokes about Raila's conduct at KICC & Kalonzo's State House visit

Gachagua jokes about Raila's conduct at KICC & Kalonzo's State House visit

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two suspects have been charged with impersonating persons employed in the public service at Kiambu Law Courts by detectives based at the DCI headquarters.

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

A collage of President William Ruto and Vimal Shah

President Ruto appoints billionaire Vimal Shah

Sean Cardovillis

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck