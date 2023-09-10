2 Kenyan women running sex syndicate in India arrested, 5 rescued

Two Kenyan women operating a complex sex syndicate involving Kenyan sex workers have been arrested in Goa, India.
The racket targeted young, educated and vulnerable Kenyan women with promises of jobs in hospitality industry and seized their passports forced them into prostitution.
The duo was arrested on Friday after an intense operation that started way back in July 2023.
The operation saw police rescue five Kenyan women who had been lured to India with promise of well-paying jobs, only to end up being forced into prostitution with their passports seized by the syndicate.
According to Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, the racket targeted young, educated and vulnerable Kenyan women with promises of jobs in hospitality.
"After being brought to India, the traffickers seized the women's passports and visas and forced them into prostitution under the threat of violence.
"The racket, a close-knit group involving the trafficker duo operated largely online, leveraging escort websites to solicit clients. ARZ, the NGO, became aware of the operation when the victims were taken to Bengaluru for prostitution." Valsan stated.
An NGO named ARZ brought the suspicious activities of the Kenyan duo to the attention of authorities with a multi-agency team swinging into action.
"Following a tip-off from a partner organization, ARZ successfully located the victims in Goa and facilitated a meeting with DSP Jivba Dalvi and Anjuna Police Inspector Prashal Dessai to share the information," Valsan stated.
The five Kenyan women who were rescued during the operation have been provided with shelter and are assisting police with investigations.
