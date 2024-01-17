The sports category has moved to a new website.

2 special locations Lizzie Wanyoike's body will be taken before burial

Lynet Okumu

The late Ms. Wanyoike, who was once married to former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Mr. Mburu Wanyoike, will be laid to rest in his hometown.

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, the revered founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nairobi Institute of Technology and Business Studies (formerly Nairobi Institute of Business Studies – NIBS), will find her eternal rest at her ex-husband's residence.

The late Ms. Wanyoike, who was once married to the former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Mr. Mburu Wanyoike, will be laid to rest in his hometown, according to a schedule provided by the family.

The funeral ceremony is slated for Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Lizzie Wanyoike's Biography: Early life, marriage & divorce NIBS College & other ventures

The family has outlined a schedule for the final rites, starting with prayers in Garden Estate, Oaklane, Opposite Oakplace House number 13 from Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Additionally, a memorial service is planned for Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, Thome Estate along Thika Road, commencing at 2:20 pm.

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, an esteemed educator, and visionary entrepreneur, founded the Nairobi Institute of Technology and Business Studies in 1999.

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

The institution, which evolved from the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies, has grown to become one of the premier hospitality colleges in Kenya, boasting an enrollment of over 6,000 students and a legacy of graduating hundreds of thousands with various professional courses.

Wanyoike acquired a 10-acre piece of land in Ruiru for the NIBS main campus, with satellite campuses in Thika Town, Ongata Rongai, Ruiru Kimbo, and Nairobi CBD.

Lizzie Wanyoike's contributions to education and business have left an indelible mark on Kenya's academic landscape.

Wanyoike established the Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa and Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School in Ruiru Kiambu County. The hotel provides NIBS students with internship opportunities.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Ms. Wanyoike was also known for her philanthropy and community engagement.

The visionary leader passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024, reportedly succumbing to cancer.

Her departure has left a void in the educational sector and among those who admired her for her resilience, leadership, and commitment to shaping the future through education.

Lizzie Wanyoike has three children, Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki, who currently manage and direct their family businesses.

