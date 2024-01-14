The sports category has moved to a new website.

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

Denis Mwangi

The family of Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, the founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies is mourning the death of the businesswoman.

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike
NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike

Lizzie Wanyoike, an accomplished businesswoman and educator passed away on January 14, 2024.

She also owned the Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School along Thika Super Highway.

The news, first reported by Kameme FM presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba, highlighted that the 73-year-old had been battling cancer.

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, a visionary in the field of education, leaves behind a legacy marked by her significant contributions to the academic landscape in Kenya.

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike with students
NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike with students

As the founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies, she played a pivotal role in shaping the futures of countless individuals through education and imparting knowledge.

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike's dedication to excellence and her passion for education made her a respected figure in both the academic and business communities.

The family's statement, released on January 14, 2024, celebrated the life of the astute businesswoman, remembering her as a remarkable educator whose passion ignited minds and kindness touched hearts.

Described as a beacon of wisdom, Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike's influence extended beyond the classroom, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touched.

READ: Lizzie Wanyoike shares her 4 steps on building wealth and becoming successful

The statement also indicated that burial and memorial dates would be communicated, allowing friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their respects and honour the memory of a woman who had dedicated her life to the pursuit of knowledge.

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike
NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike

According to Kameme FM presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba, who was among the first to break the news, Lizzie Wanyoike had been suffering from cancer.

As news of her passing reverberated through the education and business communities, tributes from colleagues, students, and peers continued to pour in.

Many acknowledge her as a transformative figure whose impact reached far beyond the confines of the institute she founded.

Denis Mwangi is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

