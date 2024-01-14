NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

She also owned the Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School along Thika Super Highway.

The news, first reported by Kameme FM presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba, highlighted that the 73-year-old had been battling cancer.

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, a visionary in the field of education, leaves behind a legacy marked by her significant contributions to the academic landscape in Kenya.

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike with students Pulse Live Kenya

As the founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies, she played a pivotal role in shaping the futures of countless individuals through education and imparting knowledge.

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike's dedication to excellence and her passion for education made her a respected figure in both the academic and business communities.

The family's statement, released on January 14, 2024, celebrated the life of the astute businesswoman, remembering her as a remarkable educator whose passion ignited minds and kindness touched hearts.

Described as a beacon of wisdom, Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike's influence extended beyond the classroom, leaving an indelible mark on the lives she touched.

The statement also indicated that burial and memorial dates would be communicated, allowing friends, family, and well-wishers to pay their respects and honour the memory of a woman who had dedicated her life to the pursuit of knowledge.

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike Pulse Live Kenya

According to Kameme FM presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba, who was among the first to break the news, Lizzie Wanyoike had been suffering from cancer.

As news of her passing reverberated through the education and business communities, tributes from colleagues, students, and peers continued to pour in.

