Man rescued unconscious & 2 suspected 'mchele babes' arrested at popular club

Charles Ouma

DCI revealed that one of the women was seen spraying something on her breasts before pulling the helpless man to "breastfeed" after which he completely passed out

2 suspected 'pishori babes' arrested for drugging, robbing man at V Spot club in Thika

Detectives have arrested two women accused of have stupefying and robbing a male clubber at V Spot club.

Popularly known as 'mchele babes', the duo’s night took a turn for the worse after they were caught in the act with their victim, thanks to an alert supervisor.

A concerned and alert supervisor at the club noticed the two women forcefully dragging a seemingly too drunk frequent customer to his Toyota Crown, before putting him on the driver's seat in that drunken state.

The supervisor followed the proceedings with the intention of stopping the drunk man from driving away in that state.

His attention was however drawn to something more sinister after he saw one of the women spraying something on her breasts before and pulling the man to "breastfeed".

Shortly afterwards, the man completely passed out with the supervisor swinging into action.

"He (the club supervisor) was caught agape by a rather unexpected scene of one of the women spraying something on her breasts before she pulled the helpless male to "breastfeed". The man had then completely passed out." DCI revealed.

READ: 3 men rescued from hungry 'mchele babes' at Kamakis

He sought the help of a few colleagues to stop the women who were then fleeing the scene after stealing the man's ATM cards and other possessions, including personal documents.

The women were rounded up and stopped from escaping with police from Thika Police Station called in.

Unconscious victim & tablets recovered

The man was found unconscious in his car with a bottle of alcohol containing a white precipitate at the base.

“On being alerted about the incident, police officers from Thika station rushed to the scene where they found the unconscious man lying in his car, with a bottle of alcohol at whose base settled some white precipitate.

“More tablets of a yet to identified drug were found on the women. The suspects were rearrested and booked in cells as the heavily drugged man was escorted to hospital.” DCI revealed.

The unidentified tablets recovered from the two suspects have since been taken to the government chemist for analysis.

DCI cautions revelers

DCI cautioned revelers especially men to be wary of such dangerously seductive criminals who lurk in bar shadows targeting vulnerable cash-rich customers, before drugging them and disappearing with their valuables.

In some unfortunate incidences, victims of stupefying have lost their lives after being heavily drugged, hence the need to exercise caution and always party around known friends who would have your back in case of such danger.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

