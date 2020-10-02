210 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing a samples size of 3,065.

The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 38,923. At the same time 91 people have recovered, 77 from home based care program and 14 have been discharged from hospitals. total number of recoveries stands at 25, 114.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nakuru 75, Nairobi 37, Mombasa 15, Trans Nzoia 13, Kakamega 11, Kilifi 8, Uasin Gishu 8, Kisumu 7, Kiambu 7, Machakos 7, Bungoma 5, Kisii 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2 and Nandi 2.

On a sad note 7 more patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatality to 725.