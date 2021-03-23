The Ministry of Health through CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed 1,127 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 5,393 in the last 24 hours. The new cases translate to a positivity rate of 22.1%.

The total number of positive cases in the country now stand at 123,167.

At the same time 210 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries to 90,586.

“Today 210 patients have recovered from the disease; 110 are from the home-based and isolation care while 100 are from various health facilities, total recoveries now stand at 90,586…” said CAS Rashid Aman.

However, on a sad note 25 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the death toll to 2, 048.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 Presser, Aman said “I wish to remind our healthcare providers, both private and public, that we are in a pandemic, it is not the time to punish our people through some self-seeking, money minting, opportunistic escapades…”.

Adding that, everyone has the responsibility to protect others from contracting the deadly virus, by adhering to all precautionary measures put in place.

“It is our responsibility as individuals to protect ourselves and to protect others by ensuring that we do not mingle in social gatherings, that we keep our distances. This is a time when we need to go back to the home and stay home when we can…” noted CAS Rashid Aman