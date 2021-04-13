The Ministry of Health has announced that 991 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,417 tested in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases in Kenya currently stand at 147,147.

26 more deaths were recorded, one having occurred in the last 24 hours, 15 in the last one month and 10 being late reports from facility audits. Total deaths stand at 2,394.

370 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease, 214 from Home Based care and Isolation, while 156 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 99,580.

The cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 296, Kiambu 67, Uasin Gishu 66, Kericho 58, Nakuru 44, Kisumu 41, Machakos 39, Mombasa 38, Meru 34, Kitui 30, Kajiado 28, Nyeri, Makueni, and Garissa 24 each, Taita Taveta 22, Busia 19, Kilifi, Murang’a and Trans Nzoia 13 cases each, Baringo 12, Bungoma 11, Nyandarua 10, Kakamega 9, Isiolo 8, Vihiga and Laikipia 7 each, Bomet 6, Homa Bay, West Pokot and Kirinyaga 4 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi and Siaya 3 cases each, Mandera 2, Kisii, Kwale, Narok, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir one case each.