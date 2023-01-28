ADVERTISEMENT
3 killed in grisly Saturday morning accident at notorious blackspot

Charles Ouma

The 14-seater matatu rammed into a lorry along the stretch of road that has claimed many lives

Accident alert

Three people died on the spot after a 14-seater matatu they were travelling in rammed into a lorry.

The accident happened on Saturday, January 28, at dawn along the Kambiti kwa Muthike area in Murang'a County that has claimed several lives.

Reports indicate that the 14-seater matatu which was ferrying muguka attempted to overtake a lorry before crashing.

Photos shared on social media show the matatu reduced to a mangled wreckage as a result of the impact of the collision.

The scene of the Saturday morning accident that claimed three lives at Kambiti in Murang'a Pulse Live Kenya
The scene of the Saturday morning accident that claimed three lives at Kambiti in Murang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Muguka leaves were also left scattered on the floor and seats of the matatu.

Police and good Samaritans rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue any survivors and cordoned off the area.

More follows…

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

