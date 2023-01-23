School reopening: NTSA issues guidelines to parents, schools & motorists

In a statement on January 23, 2023, NTSA noted that in previous years, the back to school season has experienced road accidents, leading to both fatal and serious injuries among children.

“We urge parents to use safe modes of transport to ferry children to and from school. Only compliant and roadworthy vehicles should be used,” said a statement released by NTSA.

The authority also provided a free mobile app, available on the Google Play store, which allows parents and guardians to verify the registered name of the sacco/company/institution, inspection status, licensed route, and validity of the Road Service Licence.

The authority called on parents to verify this information before their children board the vehicles that are supposed to ferry them to school.

NTSA reminded PSV operators and managements of various schools that they also have a responsibility to ensure that drivers and conductors tasked with transporting children are qualified and have valid badges.

Additionally, all drivers and Boda Boda riders operating within school zones are urged to adhere to the 30kph speed limit in line with the law.

NTSA officials inspecting a PSV vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

"Children are vulnerable road users due to their size and limitations in vision and hearing, it is therefore prudent for all road users to prioritize their safety," the statement read.