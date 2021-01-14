Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 138 new cases the Novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 4, 526 in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 98, 693.

Out of the new cases 119 are Kenyans whole 19 are foreigners. 88 are males while 50 are females, with the youngest being a one-year old baby and the oldest is 80.

On positive note, 266 patients have recovered from the disease, 251 from the Home-based Isolation and care, while 15 are from various Hospitals across the country. The total recoveries stand at 81, 933.

However, on a sad note 3 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus pushing the number of fatalities to 1, 723.