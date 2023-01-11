ADVERTISEMENT
4 officers arrested in Sh2 million attempted robbery in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

The police officers confronted two men who had just withdrawn Sh2 million from a bank in Nairobi

File image of a police vehicle
Four police officers were arrested on allegations of attempted robbery after they allegedly targeted two bank clients in an attempt to steal two million shillings from them.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 9, when the two clients, Hassan Omar and Mohamed Hassan, had just withdrawn cash from a bank located along Mama Ngina Street in Nairobi.

The four police officers, including three sergeants and a corporal, were said to have confronted the victims and forced them into their car.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
They demanded the bag containing the cash and claimed that one of the men, Mohamed Hassan, was wanted for an unspecified crime.

"While along standard Street about 20 meters from their Forex bureau they were confronted by four men who claimed to be police officers and informed them that they were after the said Mohammed Hassan who was carrying the bag containing the money and that he was wanted for an offence which they did not disclose," the police report read in part.

However, before they could make off with the money, the victims raised the alarm, catching the attention of security personnel who were manning the bank.

The security officers managed to secure the bag with the money, and the police officers fled.

The suspects were later intercepted and arrested at the Muthaiga after their vehicle's registration plate was circulated among police circles.

DCI Headquarters, Nairobi
DCI Headquarters, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The suspects were disarmed, their weapons seized, and they were also taken to the Nairobi DCI office for questioning.

They may face charges of attempted robbery through the use of violence.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

