ADVERTISEMENT
5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

Miriam Mwende

Many commentators have recommended stern action against Mackenzie followers who still wish to persist with their deadly fast.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 [Photo: AP]
Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 [Photo: AP]

Religious group Good News Int'l Church has fallen under scrutiny after details of their fasting practice that has led to multiple deaths.

While the believers of Paul Mackenzie Nthenge's teachings are convinced that they are on the path to communing with God through the deadly fast, most Kenyans have voiced condemnation for the practice.

On Wednesday, it emerged that one follower who had been rescued from Shakahola Forest earlier in the week and received emergency medical treatment to save her life had requested to be discharged and allowed to resume her fast.

News of the request sparked outrage among most Kenyans as they struggled to understand why the woman would wish to risk her life once again, and after she had been rescued from imminent death.

READ: 10 little-known details about controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie

The woman's explanation - that she had been able to commune with Jesus during her fast - did not augur well with online commentators who dismissed her as delusional.

Instead, many commentators have recommended stern action against the followers who still wish to persist with their deadly fast. These include:-

  • Prayers to save their souls & 'break the spell' of Mackenzie's teachings

Christian believers seem convinced that Mackenzie has used some sort of supernatural powers against his followers to galvanise them against the fear of death or respect for other authorities such as doctors or law enforcement.

One David Nzuki posed: "Kwani huyo pastor alikuwa atumia nguvu za aina gani paka wengine bado wanatamani kurudishwa huko tena wameshudia kabisa na macho maafa ya wenzao,ewe mwenyezi MUNGU kawafungue watu wako akili zimefungwa awajielewi."

  • Use of strong force and violence to de-radicalise the followers

Though it may be in jest, many commentators are convinced that the use of strong force and violence against the Mackenzie followers will de-radicalise them and help them resume a normal life.

  • Psychosocial support & reintegration into society

Some commentators have shared that the Good News Int'l followers may need psychosocial support to help them get back to their lives before Mackenzie.

Worried over the stigma that will follow the publicity their church has received, one commentator noted that the followers need to be handled with care.

  • Swift action against Mackenzie

Some commentators are concerned that the level of radicalisation among Mackenzie followers may lead them to protect the church leader against legal action by refusing to testify against the church leader

Presuming that taking action against Mackenzie will ostensibly end the 'starvation cult' one Mutwiri noted: "These are the kind of people that will help their pastor walk free. If a grownup makes free will to do whatever they choose to do and fail to incriminate anyone then the accused might walk free."

  • Counselling
Commentators also believe that Mackenzie followers have been brainwashed by their church leader and therefore counselling may help to reverse the radicalisation.

Miriam Mwende

