Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast [Video]

The lady, who is currently in police custody receiving medical treatment, has revealed that she had already fasted for two days before she was found in the forest.

She added that she did not believe she was endangering her life, despite going without food or water for two days, as she is used to fasting.



"Ombi langu ni waniwachilie nirudi penye nilitoka. Nimezoea kufunga na sioni kama nahatarisha maisha yangu. Nimefunga siku mbili sai bilakunywa mai wala kula kitu chochote.

"[I'm requesting to be released to go back to where I was found. I'm used to fasting and I don't think I am endangering my life. I fasted for two days and I didn't take water or any food during that period]," she said.

The lady claims she speaks to Jesus

The lady who was rescued from Shakahola Forest is a follower of preacher Paul Mackenzie, and like others who were found, she was also fasting.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good News International Church

She claimed that she had spoken to Jesus and that she would continue to fast until he led her to the next place she needed to be.

She also stated that it was Jesus who gave her the strength to fast and navigate, as she could not do it on her own.

"I had talked to Jesus and I would stop after getting to the next stop. Jesus is the one who gives me strength. You need to ask Him for strength when praying because you can't do it on your own," she said.

