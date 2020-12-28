Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced 69 news cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 1,987, pushing the total number of positive cases to 95,992.

In a statement, CS Kagwe mentioned that the cumulative tests stand at 1, 053, 309. Out of the new cases 53 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners. 40 are males and 29 females with the youngest being a three-year old child and the oldest 86.

At the same time, 98 patients have recovered from the disease, 77 being from the home-based care program, while 21 discharged form various hospitals across the country. The total number of recoveries stand at 77, 521.

However, on a sad note 6 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1, 664.

Currently, three are 673 patinets admitted in various health fcaities countrywide and 3, 386 on home based Isolation and care. 34 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of who are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen.