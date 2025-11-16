Latest twist in the saga of Chinese boss captured assaulting Kenyan worker

The saga of a Chinese boss who was caught on camera assaulting a Kenyan worker inside what appeared to be a mabati factory has taken another twist with the victim speaking out for the first time as workers’ union also delves into the matter.

The confrontation was caught on camera as the Chinese national picked up an iron sheet from a pile that lay on the floor and used it to assault the helpless worker who raised his hands as if t plead for mercy without retaliating.

In what many termed as a clear case of toxic employee-employer relationship, Kenyans took to social media demanding swift action against the foreign national.

Some claimed that the scene mirrored what many Kenyans go through at the hands of rogue foreign nationals in their reign of terror as has been documented in several cases in the past but opt to persevere to keep their jobs in the face of harsh economic times.

Handshake of doubt: Truce with Chinese boss fails to calm public outcry

As Kenyans raised concerns with the abuse, the victim at the centre of the whole saga opted to forgive his rogue boss with a video of their truce circulating on social media.

"I have forgiven him and I do not have a problem with him anymore, and I still want to work here," the victim said while shaking the hands of the perpetrator.

A screengrab image of the Kenyan worker who was caught on camera being assaulted by his Asian employer

Next time, if there is a problem, he will call me to his office and I will accept my mistakes. But I have forgiven him. I will not listen to what people say because the disagreement has ended. He is my boss, and he will remain my boss.

The truce however failed to convince many who opined that the Kenyan worker may have been coerced into forgiving his boss who berated him, or may have done so to save his job due and remain in good books with the employer.

A section of Kenyans unpacked the body language of the duo in the reconciliation video noting the cold look on the Chinese national’s face as he tightly clenched the hand of his victim with both hands in a handshake that lacked the warmth of sincerity.

What COTU wants

In response to the viral video, Central Organisation of Trade Unions, Kenya (COTU-K) issued a terse statement calling for the deportation of the foreigner at the centre of the physical altercation.

COTU noted that the gross violation of the rights and dignity of Kenyans by rogue Chinese employers is unacceptable.

"COTU is deeply concerned by the prevalent cases of abuse of Kenyan workers by foreign investors. We will not stand and watch the dignity of Kenyan workers violated by some rogue Chinese employers operating within our borders," read the statement in part.

File image of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli

According to the union, the Chinese national is a manager at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county.