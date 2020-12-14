The Ministry of Health has announced that 163 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing total infections to 92,055.

The new cases are from 2,283 samples tested in the last 24 hours, in which 84 are male, while 79 are female.

In the communication from MoH, 424 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, 378 of whom are from the Home-based care program, and 46 from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 73,452.

6 more patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing total fatalities to 1,593.

960 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country, with 6,581 in Home Based Isolation and Care.

49 are in the ICU, with 27 of them on ventilatory support, 20 on supplementary Oxygen and 2 on observation.

Another 46 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 37 are in general wards and 9 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).